Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State Superintendent talks school closures, what's next

State Superintendent talks school closures, what's next

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
State Superintendent talks school closures, what's next
"We're in an unprecedented situation"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Inside the day Seattle Public Schools decided to close because of the coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has brought Washington’s largest school district to a reluctant halt. For...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.