Sisolak addresses the state regarding coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declares state of emergency after additional coronavirus cases



Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference Thursday evening at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building about COVID-19 and discussed the proactive steps the State of Nevada is taking to mitigate.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:13 Published 3 days ago Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak leads press conference on coronavirus concerns



Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak held a briefing and a press conference with local, state, federal, and tribal partners to provide information about monitoring and preparedness efforts related to coronavirus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago