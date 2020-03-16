Powell on Federal Reserve rate cut to near zero-percent

"It's very hard to say how big the effects will be or how long they will last.

That's going to depend of course on how widely the virus spreads, which is something that is highly uncertain and I would say, in fact, unknowable, " said Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

He also warned of the limits of their policy, "We don't have the tools to reach individuals and particularly small businesses and other businesses and people who may be out of work… we don't have those tools… this is a multifaceted problem and it requires answers from different parts of the government and society."