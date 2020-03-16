Global  

Public transport numbers fall as coronavirus cases rise

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Commuters across the country reported rush-hour trains being quieter than usual as many some workers chose to stay at home amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

