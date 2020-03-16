Global  

Matt Hancock arrives at Downing Street

Matt Hancock arrives at Downing Street

Matt Hancock arrives at Downing Street

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has arrived at Downing Street this morning as the government considers introducing new measures to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Prime Minister is expected chair a Cobra meeting today before holding the first of daily media briefings.

Report by Etemadil.

