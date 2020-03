MP assembly adjourned till March 26th, BJP moves SC after no floor test |Oneindia

A BREATHER FOR THE CONGRESS IN MADHYA PRADESH AS THE FLOOR TEST DIDN'T TAKE PLACE ON ACCOUNT OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC THAT HAS KILLED OVER 6000 PEOPLE ACROSS THE WORLD AND TWO PEOPLE IN INDIA.

THE MADHYA PRADESH ASSEMBLY HAS BEEN ADJOURNED TILL MARCH 26TH.

IN A SHORT ASSEMBLY SESSION, MADHYA PRADESH GOVERNOR LALJI TANDON ADDRESSED THE ASSEMBLY, TELLING THE MLAS TO UPHOLD THE LAW.

SAYING THAT ALL MUST FOLLOW THE RULES UNDER THE CONSTITUTION SO THAT DIGNITY OF MADHYA PRADESH REMAINS PROTECTED.

SOON AFTER THAT TJE SPEAKER ADJOURNED THE HOUSE.