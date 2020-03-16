Global  

Watch: Here's The Latest On Coronavirus
The global death toll reaches 6,500 as US president Donald Trump extended the country’s travel ban to the UK and Ireland.

Top perfume manufacturer LVMH repurposes its factories to make hand sanitiser free of charge and the World Health Organization declares Europe the new epicentre of the pandemic, as Italy saw 368 deaths in one day.

