Penelope Cruz stands up for 'great friend' Johnny Depp

Penelope Cruz stands up for 'great friend' Johnny Depp

Penelope Cruz stands up for 'great friend' Johnny Depp

Penelope Cruz has joined in defending Johnny Depp in his bitter defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, insisting he has been nothing but "generous" and "kind" in their decades of friendship.

