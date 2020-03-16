Kamal Nath govt gets a breather, BJP goes to Supreme Court | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:59s
Kamal Nath govt gets reprieve from floor test as speaker adjourns house; BJP asks SC to order floor test in Madhya Pradesh; India sees highest spike in fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday; Maharashtra leads in number of COVID-19 cases in country; Delhi govt bans gatherings of over 50 people, closes gyms and spas till March-end; Rahul Gandhi wants list of 50 top wilful defaulters amid uproar and more news #MPgovtCrisis #MadhyaPradeshGovt

