Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Latest: No Audience At Democratic Presidential Debate Between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Amid COVID-19

Coronavirus Latest: No Audience At Democratic Presidential Debate Between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Amid COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Latest: No Audience At Democratic Presidential Debate Between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Amid COVID-19
The two candidates bumped elbows instead of shaking hands.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Distance and silence: Biden, Sanders clash without audience

WASHINGTON (AP) — They came together to bump elbows, then retreated by six feet — and stood there...
Seattle Times - Published

Democrats' Phoenix debate to have no live audience amid health worries

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will have no live audience when they...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Face Off In Final Democratic Debate [Video]

Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Face Off In Final Democratic Debate

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:48Published
Bernie's biggest fans, from Cardi to Ariana [Video]

Bernie's biggest fans, from Cardi to Ariana

Bernie Sanders is Hollywood's favourite Presidential hopeful.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.