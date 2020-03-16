Global  

Box Office Verdict | Baaghi 3 | #TutejaTalks

Box Office Verdict | Baaghi 3 | #TutejaTalks

Box Office Verdict | Baaghi 3 | #TutejaTalks

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 has completed its first week in theatres amidst coronavirus scare in the country.

The action entertainer has enjoyed a good run so far despite significant roadblocks and is well on its way to the Rs.

100 crores club.

Check out the verdict on Baaghi 3 only on #TutejaTalks.

