Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We should climb to around 40 today with mostly cloudy skies.

A southwest wind around 5 to 15 mph will bring some of this milder air.

This afternoon, a front will pass through with a few light rain showers possible.

Far northern areas close to the U.P.

Could see some wet flakes mixed in.

The chance of an isolated light shower or mix north will continue tonight with lows in the mid-20s.

Mostly sunny skies are back Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday slowly goes downhill with a chance of a wintry mix of rain or snow changing to mainly rain in the afternoon.

Highs will be around 40.

Heading into Thursday and Friday, the forecast gets a bit more dicey.

We are watching a storm that has the potential to produce significant snow on the cold side, and decent rains on the warm side.

Where this storm tracks will be important on who sees what kind of precipitation.

However this storm tracks, after it exits the region, temperatures will fall into the teens by Saturday Morning with highs possibly not breaking the freezing mark for daytime highs.

This should be short lived as more seasonable temperatures returning Sunday.

