Teaching Kids How Soap Helps Stop the Spread of Germs

Occurred on March 13, 2020 / Middleton, Massachusetts, USA Info from Licensor: "We thought this would be a great way to show our 4-year-old son, Declan, why it’s important to wash his hands.

So when he came home from school we did it.

A bowl filled with water, too it with pepper.

A dry hand will have the pepper stick.

Then he dipped his other finger into dish soap and put it in the water.

The pepper scattered to the edges.

It’s actually a lesson on surface barrier but at 4 years old it was great visual to teach about germs and soap.

His little brother, Everett can be heard in the background as well as his little hand."

