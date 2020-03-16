Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Near Miss as Motorcycles Overtake

Near Miss as Motorcycles Overtake

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Near Miss as Motorcycles Overtake

Near Miss as Motorcycles Overtake

Occurred on March 7, 2020 / Lake of Water Hour, Belgium Info from Licensor: "My friend and I were riding KTM Duke 390's.

My friend is behind me, he also avoided the 3 motorcycles that pushed us over.

There was a minor casualty, a broken arm.

The biker on the ground at the end of the video and the one we see just after the 3 bikers grazed us.

He took the back of the black car that we see.

The 3 motorcycles overtook on a solid white line, where there was no visibility."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sunlight380

sunlight380 Near Miss as Motorcycles Overtake || ViralHog https://t.co/hA8Gtb4hnE https://t.co/aX0HHy3Lfa 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Driver Passing a Semi Has a Close Call [Video]

Driver Passing a Semi Has a Close Call

Occurred on January 3, 2020 / Pliny, West Virginia, USA Info from Licensor: I was traveling in my semi-truck with my son on West Virginia on RT35 when a Chevy Tahoe passed me in the rain at a high rate..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:37Published
Unstable Start on Motor Bike Leads to Crunch [Video]

Unstable Start on Motor Bike Leads to Crunch

Occurred on March 6, 2020 / Pandacan, Manila, Philippines Info from Licensor: A mishandled start to a motorbike ends in a close call with an 18-wheeler.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 10:51Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.