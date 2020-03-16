Global  

Penelope Cruz stands up for 'great friend' Johnny Depp

Penelope Cruz stands up for 'great friend' Johnny Depp

Penelope Cruz stands up for 'great friend' Johnny Depp

Penelope Cruz has joined in defending Johnny Depp in his bitter defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, insisting he has been nothing but "generous" and "kind" in their decades of friendship.

Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp, Writes Declaration for His Case Against Amber Heard

Penelope Cruz is speaking out on behalf of her longtime friend Johnny Depp and defending him against...
Just Jared - Published


