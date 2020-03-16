Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Peter Dutton > Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australian official who met Ivanka Trump, Bill Bar, tests positive for coronavirus

An Australian official was in isolation at a hospital Friday after testing positive for coronavirus,...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comThe AgeNews24Seattle TimesHaaretzIndependent


Coronavirus: Brazilian aide tests positive for the illness days after posing with Donald Trump

Coronavirus: Brazilian aide tests positive for the illness days after posing with Donald TrumpA Brazilian government official who met with Donald Trump at his resort in Florida and posted a photo...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nursepeggy52

Peggy Marvich RT @Phoebeinbklyn: @BouvLind @brianbeutler @GOPChairwoman Barr and Ivanka are at home. They both had interaction with the Australian offici… 2 minutes ago

_Granny_T

Granny T RT @thedailybeast: Top Australian official who just met with Ivanka Trump and AG William Barr tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5… 37 minutes ago

EDaprano

Not.a.Fakir Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump, AG Barr last week tests positive for coronavirus… https://t.co/4koO92KFjL 3 hours ago

betsynandeke

betsynandeke RT @Africanreports: Breaking News: An Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr in Washington last we… 3 hours ago

Phoebeinbklyn

Phoebe @BouvLind @brianbeutler @GOPChairwoman Barr and Ivanka are at home. They both had interaction with the Australian o… https://t.co/ZlWdM4pAHE 3 hours ago

cblandreth

George_Jetson RT @VanessaGorman9: Why are multiple diplomats that meet with members of @realDonaldTrump's administration coming down with the Coronavirus… 4 hours ago

kpack01

Karen Pack Ⓥ RT @nytimes: Breaking News: An Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr in Washington last week test… 5 hours ago

Mack01817844

Mack RT @CNNPolitics: Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr last week tests positive for coronavirus h… 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Has To 'Do More' On Coronavirus [Video]

Trump: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Has To 'Do More' On Coronavirus

President Trump slammed Andrew Cuomo.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:48Published
WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test' [Video]

WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test'

The World Health Organization asked the world's governments to ramp up their testing programmes to slow the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, the WHO's General Director said that without..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.