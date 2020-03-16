Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grant Shapps > Grant Shapps defends government's policy on Covid-19

Grant Shapps defends government's policy on Covid-19

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Grant Shapps defends government's policy on Covid-19

Grant Shapps defends government's policy on Covid-19

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the government's policy on the Covid-19 outbreak and argued that 'good businesses should be enabled to survive' through what may be a five-month emergency period.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shapps examining ways to support airlines through Covid-19 [Video]

Shapps examining ways to support airlines through Covid-19

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the government is examining ways to support airlines through the Covid-19 outbreak, but there is disagreement from the airlines themselves about the level of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:14Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.