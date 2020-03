13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Mar. 16, 2020 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:25s - Published The Mar. 16, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

FROM MIDDAY THROUGH TONIGHT.MORNING SUN GIVES WAY TOOCCASIONALLY THICK HIGH CLOUDSFROMMIDDAY THROUGH AFTERNOON.LOWS TONIGHT DROP TO THE UPPER40S.A COOL DOWN TO HIGHS IN THEUPPER 50S TO NEAR 60 MOVES INTUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, WHICHIS ABOUT 10 COOLER THANAVERAGE.TUESDAY LOOKS BREEZY (GUSTS TO25 MPH) AND A 20% RAIN CHANCEIS IN THE FORECAST, MAINLYTUESDAY NIGHT.WEDNESDAY DELIVERS ANOTHERCHANCE OF SHOWERS, MAINLYDURING THE DAYTIME.BREEZES PICK BACK TO 20 MPH ONTHURSDAY AND FRIDAY AS DRYWEATHER PREVAILS.THE UPCOMING WEEKEND DELIVERSMID 60S ALTHOUGH BREEZES ANDTHE CHANCE OF SHOWERS SNEAKSBACK INTO THE PICTURE SUNDAYAHEAD OF YET ANOTHER STORMSYSTEM THAT MAY IMPACT THE WESTEARLY NEXT WEEK.





