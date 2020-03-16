Global  

Coronavirus is Not the Reason Queen Elizabeth Left Buckingham Palace; Here’s Why She Did

Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace this last weekend and retreated to one of her other estates, Windsor Castle.

And although some may think Her Majesty was perhaps leaving London to social distance herself because of Coronavirus, think again.

Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

