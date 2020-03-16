Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese girl leaves apartment full of rubbish as she rents it for pet dogs

Chinese girl leaves apartment full of rubbish as she rents it for pet dogs

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Chinese girl leaves apartment full of rubbish as she rents it for pet dogs

Chinese girl leaves apartment full of rubbish as she rents it for pet dogs

A girl left an apartment full of rubbish as she rented it for her pet dogs in southern China.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese girl leaves apartment full of rubbish as she rents it for pet dogs

A girl left an apartment full of rubbish as she rented it for her pet dogs in southern China.

The disgusting video, shot in the city of Dazhou in Sichuan Province on March 12, shows rubbish and dog faeces scattering everywhere in the flat, while the bed and sofa were seriously damaged.

According to reports, the 25-year-old tenant rented the apartment for her two pet dogs.

Since she blocked the landlord's contract number and changed the lock on the door when her contract expired, the landlord asked the locksmiths to open the flat door and was shocked by the mess inside the flat.

The girl finally came out of the toilet with her two golden retrievers after being successfully persuaded by the police and she will negotiate the compensation with the landlord.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.