Chinese girl leaves apartment full of rubbish as she rents it for pet dogs

A girl left an apartment full of rubbish as she rented it for her pet dogs in southern China.

The disgusting video, shot in the city of Dazhou in Sichuan Province on March 12, shows rubbish and dog faeces scattering everywhere in the flat, while the bed and sofa were seriously damaged.

According to reports, the 25-year-old tenant rented the apartment for her two pet dogs.

Since she blocked the landlord's contract number and changed the lock on the door when her contract expired, the landlord asked the locksmiths to open the flat door and was shocked by the mess inside the flat.

The girl finally came out of the toilet with her two golden retrievers after being successfully persuaded by the police and she will negotiate the compensation with the landlord.