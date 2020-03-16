What to Watch Monday: Fed, Futures and the Debates 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:09s - Published What to Watch Monday: Fed, Futures and the Debates The Fed announced an emergency rate cut on Sunday, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders went head to head and futures are pointing to an open deep in the red. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this keegan ellzey @wellnessNotMJ Honestly the spy is one of the single hardest etf’s to track a price on or know what to expect... Wa… https://t.co/7nw8WLqdnP 3 days ago