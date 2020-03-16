Global  

Indian villagers use crane to save baby elephant trapped in pit during four-hour operation

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:39s - Published < > Embed
The forest department in West Midnapore, with the help of local villagers, rescued a baby elephant who fell into a well.

According to local reports, the vulnerable animal while missing from their herd in search of food.

On Saturday night (March 14) in the Salbani area, villagers found the baby elephant in the well and informed the forest department team, who reached the site by 9 p.m.

Footage shows rope tied around the elephant and villagers pulling the crying animal out with the help of a crane.

The entire operation took four hours.

Luckily, apart from some scratches, the elephant was unharmed and ran into the forest area towards his family after the rescue.

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
