Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Socking up the sun

Socking up the sun

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:09s - Published < > Embed
Socking up the sun

Socking up the sun

Cosmo is a very Zen cat.

He saw a spot of sunlight on the couch and had to take advantage of the opportunity to soak up his daily dose of sunlight LOL

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Google celebrates spring 2020 with a doodle - Check out!

On this day , the equinox , the earth’s axis is perpendicular to the sun. In other words, the...
Zee News - Published

Mission Control adjusts to coronavirus conditions

Mission Control adjusts to coronavirus conditionsParis (ESA) Mar 19, 2020 Responsible for spacecraft orbiting Earth, the Sun and exploring the...
Space Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NandanSinghSam1

Nandan Singh Samant @hello_CAANepal non of the private sector airlines cooperate with people at this bad situation I feel today they ar… https://t.co/l5fN1NVqAQ 22 minutes ago

6News

WATE 6 On Your Side Gov. Bill Lee proposed funneling money into relief for tornado and health crises, scaling back planned teacher rais… https://t.co/1GEFM6uppJ 32 minutes ago

JoyalVJ1

Joyal V J RT @Bonjour_socks: #ContestAlert Get ready for a Socking Quiz. Bonjour is here to test you on how well do you know your socks. So, pull up… 34 minutes ago

_AzhrKhan

Azhar khan Socking 😳 https://t.co/bOwZgfYM7j 39 minutes ago

pure_soul

Dr Asheesh Shah iIs surprising and socking to see how the Libtards like Pratap Bhanu are crying hoarse on #RanjanGogoiMP ...they ha… https://t.co/yoLthQ7Dbm 1 hour ago

mijans12

Jameel-Sadeeq The US is targeting the innocent civilians in Iran through it anti Human Sanctions thus cursing the death of Hundre… https://t.co/hQB7sjoMTY 1 hour ago

Vikramj20540116

Vikram jain🇮🇳 @ANI That's really a socking...studing in Pakistan 🤔🤔🤔🤔....kuch galat toh nahi pad rahe hai naa 1 hour ago

Retr0Squid

Benjamin Swindells And results in other people seeing there's a shortage and then socking up on a bit more than usual and so on and so… https://t.co/DiNMsrTOYB 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: China reports zero domestic deaths since virus outbreak | Oneindia News [Video]

COVID-19: China reports zero domestic deaths since virus outbreak | Oneindia News

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hurls horse trading charge at Madhya Pradesh speaker; MoS Health claims sitting in sun can fight against viruses; Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath amid uproar; Prime Minister to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published
Sun [Video]

Sun

Sun

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:10Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.