Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry jokes about 'social distancing rule'

Katy Perry jokes about 'social distancing rule'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry jokes about 'social distancing rule'

Katy Perry jokes about 'social distancing rule'

Chart-topping pop star Katy Perry has joked about distancing herself from her 'American Idol' co-stars Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maggie93939267

Maggie❤️❤️❤️❤️ RT @divaswiki: Katy Perry jokes about ‘social distancing rule’ https://t.co/H7j66lwuCf https://t.co/7ekTeLvGVp 20 minutes ago

cdguy1

SLEEPY JOE Perry jokes about 'social distancing' https://t.co/K9nuNMMykP SOCIAL DISTANCE YOUR SELF FROM THIS PRODUCTION. 22 minutes ago

JNC_1982

🍀🌈I❤️my nieces🍀🌈 RT @etnow: "If we don’t laugh, we cry," Katy Perry says. https://t.co/vFEcFAozym 1 hour ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Katy Perry jokes about distancing herself from American Idol co-stars amid coronavirus pandemic Katy Perry has joke… https://t.co/B2r9QCOEqn 3 hours ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Katy Perry jokes about distancing herself from American Idol co-stars amid coronavirus pandemic -… 3 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Katy Perry jokes about distancing herself from American Idol co-stars amid coronavirus pandemic – Music News… https://t.co/HXl0YwCtWJ 3 hours ago

urhitsradio

urhitsradio news Katy Perry jokes about distancing herself from American Idol co-stars amid coronavirus pandemic - Katy Perry h… https://t.co/77aBwn498n 3 hours ago

Sugarmedown

Sugarmedown Sugarmedown music Katy Perry jokes about distancing herself from American Idol co-stars amid coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/ydZ1HG0YJx 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare' [Video]

Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare'

Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare' She was forced to cancel a secret listening party amid the coronavirus crisis, which has reportedly rocked her record label. Two people at Universal..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published
Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns [Video]

Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns

Katy Perry cut her trip to Australia short this week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.