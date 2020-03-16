'It's really going to hurt us,' Local business owners concerned over Coronavirus closure in Illinois

Global  

J.B.

Pritzker has announced that all bars and restaurants in Illinois are to be closed down due to the Coronavirus or COVID-19.

Local businesses share their concern for the closure.

Can count on begins right now.

A major announcement by illinois governor to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"governor j-b pritzker" took action to b pritzker" "governor j-b pritzker" took action to shut down all bars and restaurants.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning in illinois.

She has more on how local businesses are reacting to the closures.

This is something that small businesses here in illinois will feel an impact from.

Businesses will shut down by the end of the day today..

And continue to stay closed through march 30th.

Pritzker says quote "no one is immune to this.

This is not a joke."

However for businesses like the "corner tavern" staff are worried it will put them in a stressful financial situation.

Owner..

Lori martin says she's worried business will go to indiana..

And that it should be a choice not a requirement to close.

"it's really going to hurt us.

I understand this is a very serious illness and i like that people are dying from it, but i think it should be a personal choice as to whether people want to go out in public."

In the next 30 minutes..

The governors comment on the closure.

Reporting live from illinois, jordan kudisch, news




Gov. Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars in Illinois will be closed starting Monday night amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:56Published
Area Businesses Feel Economic Impact From Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Area Businesses Feel Economic Impact From Coronavirus Pandemic

Local business owners said they were concerned about how long they could sustain the drop in sales.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:26Published
