Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Will Vacation With Queen Elizabeth This Summer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Will Vacation With Queen Elizabeth This Summer

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Will Vacation With Queen Elizabeth This Summer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Will Vacation With Queen Elizabeth This Summer

Summer break may seem so far away but one lucky little guy already has a sweet summer getaway planned with his great grandma.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite With Queen Elizabeth II at Church Amid Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at a church service on...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Entertainment TonightHNGN


Queen Elizabeth invites Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to church: report

As they fulfill their final royal commitment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Queen Elizabeth...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle Takes Baby Archie on 2-Hour-Long Walks in Canada [Video]

Meghan Markle Takes Baby Archie on 2-Hour-Long Walks in Canada

Meghan Markle’s idea of living it up is not all about designer clothes and fancy royal engagements. But rather going for long walks in the woods with her son. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:02Published
Meghan Markle’s Last Secret UK Engagement Reportedly Filled With Profound Sadness [Video]

Meghan Markle’s Last Secret UK Engagement Reportedly Filled With Profound Sadness

Meghan Markle’s last days as a member of the royal family are coming to an end, and so are her royal engagements. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.