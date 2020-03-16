Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ventilator manufacturer: "We sell 500 in a good year"

Ventilator manufacturer: "We sell 500 in a good year"

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Ventilator manufacturer: 'We sell 500 in a good year'
Ventilator manufacturer: "We sell 500 in a good year"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Megan_Whiteley

Megan Whiteley RT @Adam_SH69: UK. 5000 ventilators for a pop of 66m European manufacturers of Ventilators have said they are going to sell them to other… 5 minutes ago

helenjmiles9

Helen J Miles RT @h1llbillies: @cathsard @drmatthewhardy Just heard a ventilator manufacturer explain on @LBC @mrjamesob how impractical that is. The mac… 44 minutes ago

h1llbillies

Luddite 🇬🇧🇪🇺 #FBPE NHS Economically innactive @cathsard @drmatthewhardy Just heard a ventilator manufacturer explain on @LBC @mrjamesob how impractical that is.… https://t.co/h2GXib0feR 2 hours ago

overwater001

Italiano #44🎶 The govt call to British engineering companies to switch to ventilator manufacture has just been condemned as short… https://t.co/4M8I4LJLNd 2 hours ago

OccamsRazor10

Occam's Razor 🐟 #GSBOUT UK ventilator manufacturer builds and supplies the world. In a good year they make and sell 500. Govt say we need… https://t.co/X0unkN9bhc 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.