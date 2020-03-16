Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH

FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH

We just learned of the first coronavirus death in the bluegrass state.

Kentucky governor andy beshear just updated the commonwealt h?

Saying a 66 year old from bourbon county died from the virus.

There are 21 cases in kentucky?

The two new cases are in jefferson county and one in clark county.

Governor beshear says*he has tested negative for covi?19.

The governor was tested saturday after*learning he attended an event in louisville with a person who was confirmed to have coronavirus.

Again the first death involving a 66 year old from bourbon county died from the



Recent related news from verified sources

Mexican media in conflict over reports of first coronavirus death

Mexican media published conflicting accounts on Sunday regarding what they had called the country's...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesReuters IndiaPremium Times Nigeria


Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A 64-year-old man died in Argentina as a result of the new...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaSeattle TimesReutersReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “Wales has recorded its first death from Covid-19. Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, said:” https://t.co/yh3tRj99N4 6 seconds ago

jodotcom

Jodi RT @NY1: “The patient, an elderly woman with advanced emphysema, was admitted to the hospital last week as one of our first cases, and had… 10 seconds ago

OthersTeach

TrainingPrimaryCare pulsetoday : We're continuing to update our live blog on #coronavirus - new updates include that NHSConfed has post… https://t.co/iINBHQQHat 14 seconds ago

matthew_wilts

Matthew McLaughlin RT @wiltscouncil: Following the announcement regarding the death of a #Wiltshire resident from Coronavirus, the Leader of Wiltshire Council… 28 seconds ago

ladd_sarah

Sarah Ladd Kentucky has its first coronavirus death, Gov. Andy Beshear says https://t.co/J4YODlCZx5 via @courierjournal 34 seconds ago

okboojie

Fly North RT @Independent: Wales reports first coronavirus death https://t.co/ph55dM6N0A 53 seconds ago

markofbattersea

Mark 🇪🇺 RT @itvnews: Coronavirus cases in UK rise to 1,543 as Wales reports first virus-related death https://t.co/wfxaRZKQiR 1 minute ago

cleggy261

carol clegg#votelabour RT @londoncatz1990: First death due to #coronavirus reported in #Wales just now He was 68 years old. RIP luvvie ❤️ 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey

New York has seen its first two coronavirus-related deaths and more positive COVID-19 cases prompt further closures, reports CBS2's Scott Rapoport.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:48Published
Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY [Video]

Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday delivered sobering yet arguably inevitable news: The first coronavirus-related death in New York state. Another report followed shortly after. CBS2's Scott Rapoport..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:41Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.