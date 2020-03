Food programs set to feed kids during school closures 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:03s - Published Food programs set to feed kids during school closures NEWS: All Nevada schools are closed in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus spread. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Food programs set to feed kids during school closures CORONAVIRUS IN LAS VEGAS .SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED THISMORNING -- AND FOR THE FIRSTTIME MAJOR CASINOS WILL COSETHE DOOR TO THE PUBLIC LEAVINGWORKERS OUT OF A JOB.SEAN DELANCY AND KELSEYMCFARLAND WILL HAVE MORE ONTHAT .BUT RIGHT NOW LETS LOOK AT THELATEST NUMBERS IN OUR STATE.FIVE NEW CASES HAVE BEENREPORTED IN WASHOE COUNTY.HEALTH AUTHORITIES SAY ALL OFTHOSE PEOPLE ARE IN STABLECONDITION AND ARESELF-ISOLATING IN THEIR HOMES.THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL OF CASESIN NEVADA TO 26.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY 16 OF THEMARE IN CLARK COUNTY.EIGHT CASES ARE STILLPRESUMPTIVE POSITIVES AND HAVENOT BEEN CONFIRMED BY THEC-D-C.THIS MORNING -- MORE THAN THREEHUNDRED THOUSAND STUDENTS WILLNOT GO TO SCHOOL GOVERNORSISOLAK HAS CLOSED ALL SCHOOLSIN THE STATE -FOR WEEKSCONTINGENCY PLANS ARE IN PLACETO FEED HUNGRY KIDS IN THEMEANTIME.LETS HEAD STRAIGHT OUT LIVE TO13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY - AT ONE OF SEVERALLOCATIONS DISTRIBUTING FOODSTARTING TODAY.SEAN?ROSS AND KALYNA - THE NATIONALCENTER FOR EDUCATION STATISTICSSAYS MORE THAN HALF OF NEVADA'SSTUDENTS RELY ON FREE ORREDUCED LUNCH - AND THIS IS ONEOF THE CENTERS THAT WILL KEEPTHEM FED WHILE HEALTHPROFESSIONALS BATTLE THECORONAVIRUS.THERE ARE 15 LOCATIONS IN THEVALLEY - SET UP FOR TODAY - YOUSHOULDSEE THEM ON YOUR SCREENINCLUDING BASIC HIGH - CHEYENNEHIGH - CLARK HIGH - SILVERADOHIGH AND MORE.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK SAYS THEDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE ISWORKING WITH SCHOOL DISTRICTSAND FOOD BANKS TO GIVE OUT MOREFOOD THAN THIS - - ANDSUPERINTENDENT JESUS JARA SAYSTHEY'RE WORKING WITH RURALCOMMUNITIES TO FEED KIDS THERE.THESE MEASURES ARE ONLY INPLACE BECAUSE OF THESE SWEEPINGSCHOOL CLOSURES.C-C-S-D - THE CLARK COUNTYTEACHER'S UNION - - AND SISOLAKALL JOINED TOGETHER IN SAYINGTHIS IS NOT A VACATION.DON'T TAKE YOUR KIDS OUTUNLESS YOU HAVE TO - BECAUSEWHILE THE DISEASE ISN'T ASDANGEROUS TO YOUNG PEOPLE - -THEY CAN STILL CARRY - ANDTRANSMIT IT.SISOLAK - TALKED DIRECTLY TOTHE KIDS - IN HIS ADDRESS."YOU CAN PASS IT ON TO YOURMOM, YOUR DAD, YOURGRANDPARENTS, THOSE THAT YOULOVE.WHAT YOU DO OVER THE NEXT FEWWEEKS WILL DIRECTLY IMPACT YOURFAMILY'S HEALTH.I'M COUNTING ON YOU TO STEP INAND STEP UP AND SHOW THE RESTOF NEVADA WHAT YOU'RE MADE OF."SISOLAK SAYS SCHOOL EMPLOYEESWILL CONTINUE TO WORK - BASEDON WHO THEDISTRICT NEEDS.BUT EVEN IF YOU'RE NOT WORKING- - YOU WILL GET PAID.BACK OUT HERE AT CLARK HIGHSCHOOL - TO GET FOOD FROM ANYLOCATION YOU HAVE TO HAVE YOURKIDS WITH YOU - YOU CAN'T PICKIT UP FOR THEM.THIS WILL BE OPEN - FROM EIGHTTO ELEVEN ON WEEK DAYS.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.SBEGINNING TODAY -- MORE MAJORCHANGES ON THE STRIP THAT WILLIMPACT A





