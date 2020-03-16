Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: WTAT - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus Pandemic

About covid-19 contact statewide hotline 1-855-472-3443.

Coronavirus really canceling just about everything now from concerts to sporting event to schools.

Many people still trying to figure out schedules as those lowcountry school houses closed up shop to help spread the virus.

Live downtown speaking with andy pruitt with charleston county school district and what did he have to say?

>>> jon, many school districts taking action to help parents, teachers, staff get together to figure out how to adjust now that they know schools will be closed next few weeks, one thing we want to let people know for teachers they will be paid and work from home and a lot of school districts.

But right now bring in ccsd spokesperson andy pruitt here to answer questions some questions parents may have regarding daily meals and schoolwork.

Two things focused on providing this week.

Right, andy?

>> th first thing about food distribution sites we have those 11:00 a.m.

To 1:00 p.m.

Starting today next few weeks anyone with kids 18 years or younger can come by and get free meal.

So those are -- that's important for everybody to know those 15 sites are available on our website.

Ccsd schools.com but they are also available, appreciate media partners like yourself here at channel four and fox 24 sharing those locations as well.

15 sites, 11:00 a.m.

To 1:00 p.m.

Monday through friday.

>> monday through friday you will not have buses deliver classwork, you will have parents get it.

>> come in today to finalize the remote learning plans for teachers and if needed again on tuesday.

On tuesday schools will be communicating ahead of that.

But for tuesday parents can anticipate coming to school to pick up remote learning plans and combination of hard packets, written sheets as well as plans that they can pick up their learning plans and engage with teachers using devices.

>> reiterate and back at 8:30 and any important to get the information again i will relay what he just said.

Daily meals will be provided homework packets and start providing those on tuesday.

I



Recent related news from verified sources

Dow plunges 2,700 points after trading halt as Fed's emergency actions fail to calm worries over coronavirus fallout

Dow plunges 2,700 points after trading halt as Fed's emergency actions fail to calm worries over coronavirus fallout· *US stocks fell sharply on Monday as investors appear to shrug off the Fed's emergency actions...
Business Insider - Published

Coronavirus Pandemic: Jurassic World, The Batman call off shooting schedule

Coronavirus Pandemic: Jurassic World, The Batman call off shooting scheduleThe production of Jurassic World: Dominion has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Food banks respond to Coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Food banks respond to Coronavirus pandemic

Food banks say demand is up and volunteering is down as the Coronavirus pandemic spreads. They&apos;re trying to help as many people as they can, while asking for more help to distribute goods.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published
WTA suspends play until May 2 as coronavirus extends its grip on world sport [Video]

WTA suspends play until May 2 as coronavirus extends its grip on world sport

The Women's Tennis Association suspends play until the beginning of May as the coronavirus pandemic continues its decimation of world sport.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:47Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.