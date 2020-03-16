A cornershop spent £5k creating Coronavirus ‘packs' for the elderly 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published A cornershop spent £5k creating Coronavirus ‘packs' for the elderly A cornershop has spent more than £5,000 on giving away toilet roll, antibacterial handwash and paracetamol to OAPs - in a Coronavirus ‘pack’. 0

