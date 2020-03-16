|
Supermarket line HUNDREDS OF METERS LONG – as people panic buy supplies in the USA
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Supermarket line HUNDREDS OF METERS LONG – as people panic buy supplies in the USA
This shocking video shows a line hundreds of meters long outside a Costco supermarket in Irvine, California on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
HUNDREDS OF METRES LONG line shown at a US Costco
This shocking video shows a line hundreds of meters long outside a Costco supermarket in Irvine, California on Saturday, March 14, 2020. "There were hundreds if not thousands of people in line,"..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published
Donald Trump tells public to stop hoarding groceries
President Donald Trump has urged the public to stop hoarding groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax”. President Trump’s message came as many..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
|