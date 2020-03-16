Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taylor Swift urges fans to take coronavirus seriously

Taylor Swift urges fans to take coronavirus seriously

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift urges fans to take coronavirus seriously

Taylor Swift urges fans to take coronavirus seriously

Taylor Swift is "concerned" her fans are still partying amid the coronavirus pandemic and has urged them to make "social sacrifices".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Urges Fans to 'Make Social Sacrifices' to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

Advising people to take things seriously in this 'really scary time,' the 'Lover' singer asks her...
AceShowbiz - Published

Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift has a very important message for her fans. The 30-year-old entertainer took to her...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jason_thet_17

Jason Thetravalan RT @ThePopHub: Taylor Swift urges fans to stay inside and cancel plans to keep themselves and others safe from #COVIDー19. https://t.co/GUxA… 23 seconds ago

periodtay

𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓻, brandon 🍌🌈 RT @billboard: "Things aren't being taken seriously enough right now" -- Taylor Swift urges fans to "truly isolate" to curb the spread of #… 1 minute ago

MaxiVladimir3

MaxiVladimir RT @RollingStone: Taylor Swift urges fans to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak: "This is the time to cancel plans [and] actually trul… 2 minutes ago

Camm_Smiith

camm bam❄️ RT @iHeartRadio: .@ArianaGrande, @HilaryDuff and more have some PSAs for fans who aren't taking the coronavirus pandemic as seriously as th… 6 minutes ago

wlv_eradioman

Myles Moore Alexand #RT @ElvisDuranShow: #TaylorSwift, #HilaryDuff, #ArianaGrande & More Urge Social Distancing 👏… https://t.co/SgaExVj28D 12 minutes ago

Madamechicdk

madamechic glamour_fashion: Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Stay Home During the Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/7oXgKuY4Cl https://t.co/q7D5W1n4GE 12 minutes ago

mtvnetworksjobs

MTV Network Jobs Taylor Swift Urges Fans to 'Make Social Sacrifices' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/Kwr3rR6cnJ 15 minutes ago

bobmuellerwkrn

Bob Mueller Taylor Swift said this is a time to make social sacrifices to protect those who are most vulnerable.https://t.co/cLFyrs4DLY 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, and Robbie Williams axe gigs due to coronavirus crisis [Video]

Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, and Robbie Williams axe gigs due to coronavirus crisis

Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, and Robbie Williams are among the latest in a spate of celebrities who have cancelled gigs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published
Taylor Swift wanted cameo in The Vampire Diaries [Video]

Taylor Swift wanted cameo in The Vampire Diaries

Taylor Swift almost landed a cameo in 'The Vampire Diaries' after admitting she was a "fan" of the show, but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.