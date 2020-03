UArizona asks students not to return to campus, if possible

(TODAY -- NOW THAT ISN'THAPPENING.

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'SVERONICA ACOSTA JOINS US LIVETHIS MORNING FROM THE CAMPUSWITH DETAILS ON WHAT STUDENTSARE HAVING TO DO INSTEAD.VERONICA?LATE LAST WEEK -- STUDENTS ATTHE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA WERETOLD -- DO NOT COME BACK TOCAMPUS FROM SPRING BREAK --THIS AMID CORONAVIRUSCONCERNS.

UNIVERSITY OFFICIALSRELEASED A STATEMENT EARLYLAST WEEK SAYING THEY WEREEXTING SPRING BREAK UNTILWEDNESDAY MARCH 18TH -- ATWHICH POINT ALL CLASSES WOULDBE MOVING ONLINE.

BY THE ENDOF LAST WEEK OFFICIALS WERETELLING STUDENTS NOT TO COMEBACK -- AND GO HOME INSTEAD.AS FOR STUDENTS WHO CAN'T GOHOME -- OFFICIALS SAID THEYWOULD BE ALLOWED TO RETURN TOCAMPUS -- ADDING THATRESIDENCE HALLS, CAMPUS HEALTHCLINICS, LIBRARIES, AND FOODSERVICES WOULD STILL BE UP ANDRUNNING.

NOW -- WE SPOKE TO AFRESHMAN STUDENT AT THEUNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA WHO SAIDSHE NOT ONLY CANCELED HERSPRING BREAK PLANS, BUT ALSOHER STUDY ABROAD PLANS OVERTHE SUMMER -- ADDING THATALTHOUGH THIS WASDISSAPOINTING, IT'S HAVING TO(LEAVE CAMPUS THAT HAS REALLYGOTTEN TO HER.

CHLOESCOTT/FRESHMAN, UARIZONA"COLLEGE IS BASICALLY SHUTDOWN AND LIKE OUR FRESHMANYEAR IS BASICALLY OVER LIKEYOU JUST HAVE TO SIT AT HOMEFOR THE REST OF THE TIME." FORSTUDENTS OUT THERE --UNIVERSITY OFFICIALS SAIDDETAILS ON HOW EXACTLY ONLINECLASSES WILL WORK WILL BEDIRECTED STRAIGHT INTO YOUREMAIL BY FACULTY AND STAFF.THE BIGGEST PIECE OFINFORMATION BOTH STATEMENTSFROM UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONAOFFICIALS ARE MISSING -- WHENOR EVEN (IF STUDENTS SHOULDEXPECT TO COME (BACK TOCAMPUS.

ALL OF THISINFORMATION IS ON OUR WEBSITE- KGUN NINE DOT COM REPORTINGLIVE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OFARIZONA, VERONICA ACOSTA, KGUNNINE ON YOUR SIDE.