Department Of Health and Human Services Reportedly Targeted In Cyberattack

JP7916 *Proud Supporter of Joe Biden* RT @ABC: BREAKING: Department of Health and Human Services experienced some form of cyberattack attack Sunday night related to its coronavi… 2 seconds ago

Denise Campbell RT @U2pilgrim1: @IPOT1776 Oh here we go! Cyberattack hits Department of Health and Human Services, report says https://t.co/1RSrSGJ4na E… 7 seconds ago

Leslie Thornton RT @JenniferJJacobs: ////BREAKING: U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system Sunday night du… 7 seconds ago

Penny ✌🏽👊🏼💪🏾 RT @GottaLaff: The Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system during the response to the coronavir… 9 seconds ago

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK https://t.co/kCx68K5s3q The U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack During Covid-19 Outb… https://t.co/jdA8Cx4cIr 11 seconds ago

Boback Ziaeian 🤦🏻‍♂️ RT @business: BREAKING: The U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system Sunday night during th… 19 seconds ago

Debbie Dease 🦋✍🏽🌊 RT @kylegriffin1: The U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system Sunday night during the nati… 22 seconds ago