How does coronavirus affect your travel insurance?

Malcolm​ Tarling from the Association of British Insurers answers all our questions on the impact the new coronavirus is having on travel insurance.

Aviva, Direct Line and Churchill have suspended the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to the impact of Covid-19.

The temporary pause follows similar moves from other insurers that have reduced or halted the sale of travel cover for now.

Admiral and LV= have also paused sales of travel cover, while Axa UK has put some restrictions on the protection it is offering.