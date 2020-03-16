St. Joseph Catholic Schools Close (3-15-20) 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KQTV - Published St. Joseph Catholic Schools Close (3-15-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend St. Joseph Catholic Schools Close (3-15-20) I'm ron johnson... governor mike parson announced today that a fifth person has tested positive for covid-19 in missouri two cases are in greene county, two in st louis county and one in henry county parson also stated that as of today the state is not required to send positive tests to the c-d-c for





You Might Like

Tweets about this