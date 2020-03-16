Parsons Confirms 5th COVID-19 Case (3-14-20)

Global  

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
New tonight a second person in greene county missouri has tested positive for coronavirus good evening, i'm ron johnson... governor mike parson announced today that a fifth person has tested positive for covid-19 in missouri two cases are in greene county, two in st louis county and one in henry county parson also stated that as of today the state is not required to send positive tests to the c-d-c for confirmation




