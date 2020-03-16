Ben Affleck has called on his fans to help disadvantaged people who are struggling to put foot on the table amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Tweets about this divaswiki Ben Affleck calls on fans to donate to Feeding America food banks https://t.co/iqkaMSY4PN https://t.co/JwAy3bcZfl 16 hours ago michael griffin Ben Affleck calls on fans to donate to Feeding America food banks https://t.co/wITH2dLlQI does trump know of their existance 18 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Ben Affleck calls on fans to donate to Feeding America food banks - Ben Affleck is encouraging his fans to donate t… https://t.co/zm4nh0msds 22 hours ago celebnews2020 Ben Affleck calls on fans to donate to Feeding America food banks https://t.co/03GJAG9gtO 1 day ago