Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus in Greece: Thousands crowd the streets for a stroll

Coronavirus in Greece: Thousands crowd the streets for a stroll

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus in Greece: Thousands crowd the streets for a stroll

Coronavirus in Greece: Thousands crowd the streets for a stroll

Thousands in Thessaloniki, Greece, took a seaside stroll — despite the country's Ministry of Health advising people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greece has 331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IwannisMetaxas

Iwannis Metaxas RT @nypost: Crowds ignore calls to stay home in Greece https://t.co/mz8nMeF7GI https://t.co/iB9mTPDTyr 5 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greece extends coronavirus shutdown to coffee shops, bars, museums and restaurants [Video]

Greece extends coronavirus shutdown to coffee shops, bars, museums and restaurants

Authorities in Greece have extended measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, shutting down shops, cafes, bars, malls and restaurants. Libraries, museums, archeological sites and sports venues..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:21Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.