Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:11s - Published Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was today asked by the Governor to prove its majority by Tuesday, hours after it appeared to have snagged a 10-day breather with the assembly session being adjourned until March 26 over coronavirus AMID THE SCARE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, ENTRY OF DEVOTEES INTO SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE IN MUMBAI HAS BEEN CLOSED FROM TODAY EVENING TILL FURTHER NOTICE, EARLIER, THE TEMPLE ADMINISTRATION OF SIDDHIVINAYAK WERE TAKING PRECAUTIONS TO AVOID THE DISEASE and other news #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19 #MPgovtCrisis #MadhyaPradeshGovt