Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IANS BULLETIN |  तो Madhya Pradesh में Kamal Nath बचा पाएंगे सरकार?

IANS BULLETIN |  तो Madhya Pradesh में Kamal Nath बचा पाएंगे सरकार?

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 15:25s - Published < > Embed
IANS BULLETIN |  तो Madhya Pradesh में Kamal Nath बचा पाएंगे सरकार?

IANS BULLETIN |  तो Madhya Pradesh में Kamal Nath बचा पाएंगे सरकार?

मध्य प्रदेश का पिछले कई दिनों से जारी सियासी नाटक थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है.

सोमवार को जैसे ही विधानसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू हुई और राज्यपाल का अभिभाषण हुआ तो उसके तुरंत बाद कार्यवाही को स्थगित कर दिया गया.

जिसके बाद बीजेपी ने अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है... #Coronavirus #MadhyaPradeshCrisis #Nirbhaya #Corona #Coronainindia

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News [Video]

Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was today asked by the Governor to prove its majority by Tuesday, hours after it appeared to have snagged a 10-day breather with the assembly..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published
Kamal Nath govt gets a breather, BJP goes to Supreme Court | Oneindia News [Video]

Kamal Nath govt gets a breather, BJP goes to Supreme Court | Oneindia News

Kamal Nath govt gets reprieve from floor test as speaker adjourns house; BJP asks SC to order floor test in Madhya Pradesh; India sees highest spike in fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday; Maharashtra..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:59Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.