Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas postponed

Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas postponed

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas postponed

Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas postponed

The Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas is now postponed.

(Cover photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Academy of Country Music to still hold awards show in Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music said its April 5 awards show will still go on...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsdayBillboard.com


ACM Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards is being postponed. The show, which was set to air live on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

wanderingwynn

wanderingwynn RT @DJ_Shawn_Parr: BREAKING NEWS  ACM Awards Postponed: The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards show scheduled to air from the MGM Grand G… 2 minutes ago

CelebsPics6

Celebs Pics Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo attend Academy of Country Music Awards https://t.co/HihTgX3OGM https://t.co/DhWZK6aJrA 5 minutes ago

pics_latest

Celebrity Latest Pics Kellie Pickler attends Academy of Country Music Awards https://t.co/qW1Q5DnOMa https://t.co/J4WrdK7opp 24 minutes ago

CelebsPics6

Celebs Pics Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon at Academy of Country Music Awards https://t.co/HihTgX3OGM https://t.co/LxzM2K654P 31 minutes ago

DenisDvezine

Denis Vézina Academy of Country Music Awards postponed because of coronavirus - CNN https://t.co/Ih6WQNoujz 41 minutes ago

countryqueens23

Beth RT @ETCanada: Academy of Country Music postpones awards show amid virus https://t.co/6VyWpOK2Aw 45 minutes ago

pics_latest

Celebrity Latest Pics Miranda Lambert attends Academy of Country Music Awards https://t.co/qW1Q5DnOMa https://t.co/kyZRoMLbgU 46 minutes ago

GPBGeorge

GEORGE(Dancing&more) RT @MusicRow: BREAKING: Academy of Country Music Awards Postponed https://t.co/oDZa6sxkhC https://t.co/jNnOmqT38j 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber receives first-ever ACM Awards nominations for 10,000 Hours [Video]

Justin Bieber receives first-ever ACM Awards nominations for 10,000 Hours

Justin Bieber has received a series of nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards for his country pop collaboration '10,000 Hours; with Dan + Shay.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Keith Urban Discusses Playing Las Vegas Residencies & Teases New Music | Billboard [Video]

Keith Urban Discusses Playing Las Vegas Residencies & Teases New Music | Billboard

Keith Urban Discusses Playing Las Vegas Residencies & Teases New Music | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.