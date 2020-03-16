Federal funding to fight coronavirus

And have an update for you tonight on the liveve at five newshour and will follow thisis story closely.

Congressman anthony brindisi announcing 11 million dollars in federal fundingngan's district.

The latest funding udes helping prprovide additional reresources for health care offices.

The bill has bipartisan support.

The latest fund assistance for people impacted by the coronavirus.

The money will be split based on the medicade that alrlready comes into counties.

But here's how the money is split within our viewing area.

Oneida county will rreceive 11 million dollars herkimer county will rreceive 2.6 million dollars.

And madisison county will get 2.2 million dollars.

The congressman says its important for countieies to have access to these fundnds as the corona virus spreads.

"i think its important fcocounts to get these resources because they are on the frontlinesfight additional services to the counties and we want to make sure that they have everything they neneed to implement to combat his virus."

The congressmanan did say that this funding is just for counties to provide resources and not for offering help to those who are out work.

That funding the congressman says alreaeady in place through the federal government.

