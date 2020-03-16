Federal funding to fight coronavirus

Global  

Oneida and Herkimer counties will receive federal funding under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

And have an update for you tonight on the liveve at five newshour and will follow thisis story closely.

Congressman anthony brindisi announcing 11 million dollars in federal fundingngan's district.

News channel 2's brent keararney was at the conference and joins us live in the studio itithin the congressman's district.

News channel 2's brent kearney was at the conference and joins us live in the studio with more.

Katrina, the conongressman tells me de additional resources for health cccare offices.

The bill has bipartisan supusupport.

The latest funding udes helping prprovide additional reresources for health care offices.

The bill has bipartisan support.

The latest fund assistance for people impacted by the coronavirus.

The money will be split based on the medicade that alrlready comes into counties.

But here's how the money is split within our viewing area.

Oneida county will rreceive 11 million dollars herkimer county will rreceive 2.6 million dollars.

And madisison county will get 2.2 million dollars.

The congressman says its important for countieies to have access to these fundnds as the corona virus spreads.

"i think its important fcocounts to get these resources because they are on the frontlinesfight additional services to the counties and we want to make sure that they have everything they neneed to implement to combat his virus."

The congressmanan did say that this funding is just for counties to provide resources and not for offering help to those who are out work.

That funding the congressman says alreaeady in place through the federal government.

We will have much more on this coming in the live at 5 news hour and news channel 2 at 6.

In the studio brent kt.



