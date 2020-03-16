Global  

Cabinet members arrive for Cobra meeting

Cabinet members arrive for Cobra meeting

Cabinet members arrive for Cobra meeting

Members of Boris Johnson's cabinet and senior advisers have arrived at the Cabinet Office for an emergency Cobra meeting on the coronavirus.

Report by Etemadil.

