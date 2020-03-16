Global  

Long Lines At Cannabis Cafes Ahead Of Amsterdam Lockdown

As customers in European cities line up to stockpile food and hand sanitisers, some Dutch shoppers have new priorities after the government announced cannabis shop closures on Sunday.

Customers lined up just minutes after ministers announced the closure of most businesses and schools in a televised press conference.

