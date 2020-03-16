Daniel Radcliffe's alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:38s - Published Daniel Radcliffe's alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films Daniel Radcliffe has described how the "panic" of the Harry Potter films ending made him turn to alcohol.

0

