Hundreds line up as LA order closures of bars, gyms, theatres, restaurants
Hundreds of people were seen lining up at Costco in Marina del Rey, Los Angeles on Monday (March 16), after Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti ordered a set of restrictions on businesses last night.
Garcetti ordered the closure of gyms, bars and movie theatres and in-person dining in restaurants to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
