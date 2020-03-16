NFL League Year Not Delayed
Due to Coronavirus The NFL's legal tampering window will begin at noon EST on Monday, and the official start of free agency will
start at 4 p.m.
EST on Wednesday.
The memo confirming the schedule was sent
to all NFL teams by the league on Sunday.
The NFL reportedly wanted to delay the free-agency dates, but the NFL Players’ Association would not approve the changes.
The players said that working on new deals
does not require travel or face-to-face meetings.
The NFL's annual meeting, scheduled for
March 29 to April 1 in Florida, was
delayed due to the coronavirus.