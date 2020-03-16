NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus The NFL's legal tampering window will begin at noon EST on Monday, and the official start of free agency will start at 4 p.m.

EST on Wednesday.

The memo confirming the schedule was sent to all NFL teams by the league on Sunday.

The NFL reportedly wanted to delay the free-agency dates, but the NFL Players’ Association would not approve the changes.

The players said that working on new deals does not require travel or face-to-face meetings.

The NFL's annual meeting, scheduled for March 29 to April 1 in Florida, was delayed due to the coronavirus.