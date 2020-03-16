Global  

EU chief proposes 30-day travel ban over coronavirus fears

EU chief proposes 30-day travel ban over coronavirus fears

EU chief proposes 30-day travel ban over coronavirus fears

The European Union could shut its borders to non-essential travellers in a dramatic move aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus.

'Oh f***': Trump caught on hot mic before announcing unprecedented travel ban over coronavirus

Moments before announcing a ban on all travel from Europe as the number of coronavirus cases in the...
Independent - Published

'Irresponsible': Prominent Belgian MEP slams Donald Trump's EU coronavirus travel ban

"We need to listen to experts and doctors" - that's the warning from prominent Belgian Green MEP and...
France 24 - Published


